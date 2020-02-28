UPDATE: Coroner IDs homicide victim found in Lake Station home

LAKE STATION — The Lake County coroner's office has released the identity of a man found dead inside his one-story home Thursday.

Emmanuel Salinas, 30, of Lake Station, was fatally shot in a homicide, the coroner said in a news release.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force and Lake Station officers are investigating what they describe as Salinas' "suspicious death."

Authorities were called to a death investigation shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Colorado Street in Lake Station, said Lake Station police Capt. Dave Johnson said.

Taskforce agents and police investigated for hours inside a residence where Salinas was found dead. The one-story home was surrounded by police tape and the intersection of 36th Avenue and Colorado Street was blocked off by police.

Johnson said Thursday there is no threat to the public and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

The coroner's office was dispatched to the home at about 4:45 p.m. Salinas was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.