GARY — A crashed vehicle discovered Sunday night in the city's Midtown section became a homicide investigation after authorities discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim was identified Monday morning as Marcelis Stevenson, 21, of Gary, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
Police dispatched at 10:47 p.m. Sunday to the area of 35th Avenue and Filmore Street for a report of a vehicle striking a tree.
"Upon officers' arrival, the male had been removed from the vehicle and Gary Fire Department medics were performing life-saving interventions," according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The man in the vehicle was pronounced dead just before midnight, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.
It was later discovered that the man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The Lake County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.
The manner of death was listed as homicide. The cause remains pending.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.