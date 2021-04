UPDATE: Coroner IDs U.S. 30 fatal crash victim

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash late Friday near U.S. 30 and Taft Street.

Jason Hudock, 42, of Merrillville, sustained blunt force trauma in the fatal wreck. The coroner pronounced him dead at 11:30 p.m.

Merrillville and Lake County police responded around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection and had westbound lanes blocked off following the crash. A Superior Ambulance and a Merrillville Fire Department truck were also staged in the area.

The Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiries for the circumstances of the wreck.

A Times reporter said westbound traffic was being diverted to Polo Club Drive and onto the frontage roads Friday night.

