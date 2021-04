UPDATE: Coroner IDs U.S. 30 fatal hit-and-run crash victim; suspect found, police say

MERRILLVILLE — The Lake County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian late Friday near U.S. 30 and Taft Street.

Jason Hudock, 42, of Merrillville, sustained blunt force trauma in the fatal crash. The coroner pronounced him dead at 11:30 p.m.

Merrillville and Lake County police responded around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection and had westbound lanes blocked off following the crash. A Superior Ambulance and a Merrillville Fire Department truck were also staged in the area.

A vehicle had struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved fled the scene but was later found by Merrillville police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate.

The area was blocked off and westbound traffic was being diverted to Polo Club Drive and onto the frontage roads Friday night.

The investigation into the fatal wreck is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Merrillville Detective Vasel at 219-769-3531, extension 363, or email him at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

