UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train

LAPORTE — A motorist killed early Tuesday after her vehicle collided with a train has been identified as 19-year-old Kylie Pacione, of Union Mills, according to LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson.
Police were called out shortly after 7 a.m. to the crash scene at the guarded crossing at Orchard Avenue and 2nd Street, Assistant LaPorte police Chief Bill Degnegaard said.
There were no passengers in the vehicle, and Degnegaard said police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.
Instructor Bill Arney watches as Indiana District 1 firefighter trainees are timed as they get their gear on at the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage Fire Department diver Tyler Brown, tries to catch a toy fish while demonstrating at the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Olivia Markoutsakis, 5, of Chicago, checks out the University of Chicago UCAN helicopter during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Walter Bryant, 5, of Valparaiso, tries out the firefighters hose with MAAC trainee David Brasher-Harding, of Hobart, during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative taining facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso firefighters Andrew Patten and Marvin Miller cut the door off a wrecked car the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday at the MAAC training facility in Valparaiso.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Valparaiso police Sg.t Joe Cowser and a K-9 give a demonstration during the First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Burns Harbor firefighter Matthew Friday puts out a simulated car fire during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
Brandy Ensien, of Wanatah, adjusts a firefighter helmet worn by her 7-year-old son Chase during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
Dawn Casas of Portage speaks with Officer Adam Jasjowiak from the LaPorte Police Department's Emergency Response Team.
Stan Maddux
Firefighter trainee Larry Silvestri, of Beverly Shores, practices a fire rescue during First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day on Saturday.
Stan Maddux
