UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train

LAPORTE — A motorist killed early Tuesday after her vehicle collided with a train has been identified as 19-year-old Kylie Pacione, of Union Mills, according to LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson.

Police were called out shortly after 7 a.m. to the crash scene at the guarded crossing at Orchard Avenue and 2nd Street, Assistant LaPorte police Chief Bill Degnegaard said.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and Degnegaard said police are still working to figure out what led to the crash.