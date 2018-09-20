PORTAGE — Amy and Peter Jackson were headed out on date night Wednesday, having dinner and spending time with each other.
They weren't too far from their home when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, police said.
The couple had been married for six years, said Chris Archer, Amy Jackson's brother.
"She was a great mom, a loving sister and a loving friend," Archer said. "He was a good guy."
Cleon C. Stutler Jr., 66, of Portage, who pleaded guilty in a 2014 OWI case, is facing several charges in their deaths.
Archer said the Jacksons left behind five children — Jarad, Caleb, Dorian, Natanya and Brayden — ranging in age from 4 to 18.
Amy Jackson was heavily involved in Portage Little League. She was the league's secretary and had coached her three youngest in T-ball.
Archer said she taught school for a year or two before becoming pregnant with her 6-year-old, but quit to "stay home and be a mom." She had recently gone back to work helping disabled adults after settling her youngest in preschool this year.
Amy Jackson, 44, had lived in Northwest Indiana her entire life, living in Crown Point before the family moved to Portage when she was 9.
Peter Jackson, 45, was originally from North Carolina. The couple met online, said Archer, adding Peter Jackson made a trip to the Region for business and the two met, hit it off and were married about a year later.
Peter Jackson was a handyman and member of a charity motorcycle club, Archer said.
'My life is over'
Stutler fumbled through his wallet and had slurred speech Wednesday after driving his car into the path of the Jacksons' motorcycle, police said.
Stutler stated, "My life is over," several times as officers investigated the crash about 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of Willowcreek Road and U.S. 20, police said. He was arrested on several counts of operating while intoxicated.
Stutler is the owner of Stutler Architects, 2155 Willowcreek Road in Portage, and has done work on city projects as well for private clients within the city.
According to court records, Stutler was charged with several counts of operating while intoxicated following a Dec. 30, 2014, arrest in Porter County. He eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of OWI. His sentence included a $5,000 fine, which was suspended; a year in jail, in which all but five days were suspended; a year of probation; and therapy.
A Times probe of federally recorded Region accident data found that 35 percent of fatal roadway accidents involved drunken driving. That outpaces the state and national rates by 10 and 8 percentage points, respectively.
In all, at least 131 of the 373 fatal crashes over five years in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were tied to drunken driving. At least 140 died in those intoxicated driving crashes.
In Wednesday's crash, a Portage police officer patrolling Willowcreek watched as Stutler failed to yield to the Jacksons' Harley-Davidson motorcycle and pulled into its path, causing the Jacksons to both be thrown from the bike, a police report stated.
The officer checked on Peter and Amy Jackson before other police officers and medics arrived, and then opened Stutler's door to check on him, according to the report.
Stutler appeared confused and asked what had happened, police said. The officer noticed Stutler's arm was cut and his airbag had deployed, the report stated.
Stutler fumbled through his wallet as he tried to give the officer his driver's license and agreed to exit his Suzuki Colt.
Stutler told the officer, "I didn't even see them; I had the right of way," the report stated.
Portage police took Stutler to the station, where a breath test showed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.168, records stated.
He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during a crash causing death and additional counts related to the prior 2014 conviction for OWI. Police also obtained a warrant to secure blood samples.
A witness told police Stutler's vehicle "turned out of nowhere" as the motorcycle traveled through the intersection. The motorcycle had a green light, the report said.
Amy Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said.
Peter Jackson was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead at 7:01 p.m. from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Portage police.
The Jacksons were not wearing helmets, police said.
Services for the Jackson were pending as of Thursday afternoon. A GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/the-peter-and-amy-jackson-memorial has been set up in their name. Donations will go to their children, according to the fundraising page.
