The night 2-year-old Jayla Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head, she was in a room with narcotics in the open and an easily accessible loaded handgun.
That's part of the chaotic scene depicted in court records filed Thursday against her mother, Dashana Mattica Fowler, who is facing four felony counts of neglect.
Fowler, 22, of Gary, was speaking with her boyfriend at the front door of a home in the 1700 block of Polk Street when she heard a loud “pop” around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lake Criminal Court.
Fowler said prior to that she was with her four children in her boyfriend's room that he rents at the Polk Street residence. The boyfriend had gone to a nearby gas station to get food, according to court records.
Police report after hearing that "pop," her boyfriend pushed Fowler out of the way and ran to the bedroom where he saw the little girl's body.
Fowler ran out of the house, telling people to call the police while her three other children were still inside the home, the affidavit states. Court records state one of Fowler's sons was crying and screaming, “My sister, my sister!"
The boy dragged Jayla out of the bedroom to the front door before Fowler's boyfriend picked the toddler up and put her back in the room until police arrived, according to court records.
She was initially taken in critical condition to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary and later transferred to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where she died late Tuesday night.
The investigation
When police arrived, Detective Alex Jones saw a trail of blood stains from the front door and through the house leading to the bedroom. The bed that the little girl was discovered on was marked with blood and had a semi-automatic handgun sitting on it, according to court records.
Jones also stated he saw hard, rock-like substances associated as being crack cocaine, a white powdery substance and a razor blade on a saucer located on the bedroom dresser in plain view.
Jones interviewed the homeowner of the residence, who rented the room to Fowler's boyfriend. When asked about Fowler's boyfriend, the homeowner said he sells crack cocaine. The homeowner also indicated that he had seen the man with a compact, silver and black gun according to court records.
When Jones questioned Fowler's boyfriend, the man said he did not know anything about the gun on the bed or about the drugs on the dresser.
Fowler also told police that she knew her boyfriend sold drugs, but he tried to keep her and the children “out of it" and nobody she knew had access to her boyfriend's room.
When Detective Laurie Reilly, of the Lake County Special Victim's Unit, interviewed Fowler's oldest son, the boy told him that Jayla reached under the pillow, grabbed the gun and shot herself in the head. The boy said he was sleeping when Jayla grabbed the gun, and that his mother told him that it was a “BB gun.”
"Based on the weight of the weapon and lack of stippling, I do not believe that Jayla shot herself," Jones concluded in the affidavit.
Jones said based on the toddler's head wound, the barrel of the weapon would have had to be at least two to three feet away when fired. The detective also said the weapon, a Kel-Tec P-32 semi-automatic handgun, would have been difficult for a 2-year-old to pull the trigger.
"Third, the gunshot wound to the forehead was perfectly centered," Jones reported.
The charges
Fowler, 22, of Gary, was charged Thursday in Lake Criminal Court with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and three counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said in a news release.
The Level 1 count is for Jayla Miller's death, while the Level 6 counts are for the three other children present at the time of the shooting, Hamady said. Fowler is currently booked into Lake County Jail.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said despite a plethora of evidence of illegal drug activity and firearms within reach of children in the house, Fowler's boyfriend has not been charged with any crimes.
Carter said a bungled search warrant improperly executed by Gary police is keeping his office from prosecuting Fowler's boyfriend. He said the Gary police requested a search warrant via a telephone call to a Region judge.
Under Indiana law, telephonic search warrants require that police record the conversation with the judge while establishing probable cause to pursue the warrant, Carter said.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
No such recordings took place in this case, the prosecutor said.
“This was a big mistake by the Gary Police Department,” said Carter, confirming police reports that there appeared to be crack cocaine and “several guns” were found in the residence in which the toddler was shot. However, Carter said more avenues will be explored as the incident is looked into further.
“It is an ongoing investigation, and we are looking into other options we have going forward into this case,” Carter said.
The Gary Police Department has yet to make an official statement on Carter's claims.
"This unfortunate incident involved an innocent young child and could have been easily avoided by keeping firearms away from children. Firearms are not toys and should always be considered loaded and secured away from children," Hamady said in the release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Alex Jones at Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit by calling 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-CRIME-GP.
Map: Homicides in Northwest Indiana in 2017 and 2018
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
Get email notifications on Lauren Leone-Cross daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Lauren Leone-Cross posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.