UPDATE: Crash cleared along local stretch of I-94, state says

  • Updated
94 crash

A crash just east of Kennedy Avenue has shut down the left lane along Interstate 80/94, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

 Provided

HAMMOND — A Monday morning crash that closed an eastbound lane of Interstate 80/94 just east of Kennedy Avenue has been cleared, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash temporarily tied up traffic during the late morning police said.

