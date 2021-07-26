UPDATE: Crashes force shutdowns of Ind. 2, I-65

Two significant crashes at the height of the evening rush hour backed up motorists Monday near Lowell and in Jasper County.

All westbound lanes of Ind. 2 were closed around 5 p.m. just east of the Illinois state line due to a crash involving a semitrailer, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT said the truck was leaking fuel and the agency advised drivers to avoid the area while the fuel leak was contained and cleaned up.

The road reopened around 7:15 p.m.

In Jasper County, all lanes of northbound Interstate 65 were closed around 4:45 p.m. at mile marker 215, just north of Ind. 114, due to a "serious" crash, according to INDOT.

Additional information about the nature of the crash and how many vehicles and people were involved was not immediately available.

INDOT recommended motorists traveling northbound I-65 through Jasper County seek an alternate route.

The highway reopened around 7:45 p.m.

