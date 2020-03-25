UPDATE: Crown Point hospital treating 4 coronavirus patients; Region has at least 26 confirmed cases

A hospital spokesman has confirmed Franciscan Health in Crown Point has four in-patient COVID-19 cases.
The first case was reported last week, the spokesman said, and all of the cases have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.
No other information about the Crown Point hospital patients were immediately available.
Porter County health officials also reported two more confirmed cases on Wednesday. Both patients are self-isolating at home in good condition and being monitored twice a day by county health staff.
Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus tests in the Region and Indiana continues to rise, as more testing is conducted through hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs.
Two new cases of the virus were reported in Lake County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
However, state testing data does not appear to include some of Lake County cases confirmed locally Tuesday night by Robert Blaszkiewicz, Franciscan Health spokesman.
Two new positive coronavirus cases were reported at Franciscan Health Hammond Tuesday, Blaszkiewicz said. In addition, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Dyer each had one positive coronavirus case reported Tuesday afternoon, he said Tuesday.
Pending confirmation from state health officials, those positive cases could cause Lake County's numbers to grow even further.
Nearly 3,400 tests have been conducted statewide, according to ISDH. That's up from 2,931 people tested Tuesday and 1,960 the day before.
Porter County is up to three total cases, according to ISDH. LaPorte remains steady, with two cases.
Neighboring St. Joseph has 19 confirmed cases. Five were reported in Elkhart County.
State testing data
Indiana health officials announced 477 new positive cases in total — or 115 more cases than previously reported Monday.
Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.
Statewide, 14 people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from 12 fatalities reported on Tuesday, and seven reported on Monday.
As of Tuesday, six people have died in Marion County; three in Johnson County; and one each in Allen, Delaware, Hancock, Howard, and Scott counties.
Marion County is the most impacted with 262 positive cases, up from 161 cases on Tuesday. Lake County is tied with St. Joseph County for the fourth-highest behind Hamilton, Johnson and Hendricks counties. The latter three counties have 30, 24 and 15 identifications.
Counties with active cases include Adams, Allen, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Dearborn, Decatur, Dekalb, Delaware, Dubois, Elkhart, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gibson, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Hendricks, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lake, LaPorte, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Ohio, Owen, Porter, Putnam, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Joseph, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vanderburgh, Vigo, Warrick, Washington, Wayne and Wells counties.
All testing has been conducted by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
