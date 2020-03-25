UPDATE: Crown Point hospital treating 4 coronavirus patients; Region has at least 26 confirmed cases

Pending confirmation from state health officials, those positive cases could cause Lake County's numbers to grow even further.

Nearly 3,400 tests have been conducted statewide, according to ISDH. That's up from 2,931 people tested Tuesday and 1,960 the day before.

Porter County is up to three total cases, according to ISDH. LaPorte remains steady, with two cases.

Neighboring St. Joseph has 19 confirmed cases. Five were reported in Elkhart County.

State testing data

Indiana health officials announced 477 new positive cases in total — or 115 more cases than previously reported Monday.

Health care workers; people exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, cough and difficulty breathing; and at-risk age groups with health conditions and symptoms are among those being prioritized for testing.

Statewide, 14 people in Indiana have died from the virus, up from 12 fatalities reported on Tuesday, and seven reported on Monday.

As of Tuesday, six people have died in Marion County; three in Johnson County; and one each in Allen, Delaware, Hancock, Howard, and Scott counties.