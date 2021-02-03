UPDATE: Crown Point HS student arrested after gun found in her car, police say

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old Crown Point High School student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having a handgun in her car on campus, police said.

School resource officers discovered the gun after school staff requested their help in speaking with the student, who arrived late to school that day, according to a Crown Point Police Department news release.

That conversation ultimately led the officers to search the student's vehicle. They discovered a .22 caliber handgun in the glove compartment of the car, which the student said is owned by a relative, according to police.

Officers then took the teen into custody, Police Chief Pete Land said.

The teen faces a count of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony.

"Although the weapon was found on school property, the student never removed it from the car, and it was taken by our officers once located. She was forthcoming with the officers that it was inside her car. We will continue to work with school officials as needed on this matter," Land said.

In a statement sent to students' parents Wednesday afternoon, CPHS Principal Russ Marcinek said there was no suspicion of a weapon on campus until school resource officers searched the student's vehicle.