UPDATE: Dad learns on social media his toddler wandered away from home, police say
Chesterton Police File Photo

Chesterton police

 File Photo

CHESTERTON — A toddler found roaming an apartment hallway Monday morning had wandered out of his family's unit while his mother slept inside, according to town spokesman Kevin Nevers.

The mother, who had been feeling unwell, did not hear police twice knocking on her door while canvasing the unit in search of the boy's parents, Nevers said. But the boy's father contacted police after seeing a post on Facebook from work featuring photos of the child and news of his discovery.

A custodian reportedly found the boy at 8:45 a.m. playing with his toy truck in the public hallway, according to Nevers.

The parents were found shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

"He just opened the door and walked out," interim Chesterton Police Chief Bob Byrd said of the child.

The incident took place at the Deer Run Apartments at 111 Taylor St. on the town's north side, Nevers said.

The town had posted two photos of the boy on social media as part of the attempt to identify the child and his parents.

The boy, whose age was estimated at 18 months to 2 years, was discovered on the second floor of the complex.

The incident remains under investigation, Byrd said.

"The boy is safe and both parents are cooperating," he said.

