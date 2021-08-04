UPDATE: Daughter of man killed and dismembered saw no signs he was in danger

LAPORTE — The eldest child of Randy Allen, who was allegedly killed and dismembered by his wife at their LaPorte apartment, said she was unaware of any signs her father's life was at risk.

"He didn't give me any indication that she was crazy," said Jakelia Dooley-Jones, of South Bend.

But Dooley-Jones said other family members had heard about run-ins with the accused, Thessalonica Allen, 34, of LaPorte.

"It was definitely a shock," the 31-year-old said of the news of her father's killing and the details of the crime.

Randy Allen, who was 50 and from South Bend, was a father of five children and had none in common with Thessalonica Allen, his wife of nearly one year, Dooley-Jones said.

"He was a sweet person," she said. "He was caring. He was nurturing."

While Thessalonica Allen told police Randy Allen had been beating her and her two teenage children, Dooley-Jones does not believe the accusations.

"That's not true," she said, reflecting on the experience of herself and her two sisters and two brothers. "He's not like that."

"I tell you, my dad was the nicest person you will run across," Dooley-Jones said.