GARY — Three men died early Friday morning in connection with a traffic stop in Gary and a crash at the Grant Street ramp to Interstate 80/94, according to Lake County police.
Two of the deceased were identified by the Lake County Coroner as Ramzy Clark, 18, of Gary; and Elijah Faulkner, 19, of Hobart, who both died at the scene of unspecified injuries.
The third man, who still has not been identified, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary where he died, according to the coroner.
Pam Jones, public information officer for the sheriff's department, said the incident began when Lake County officers pulled over the three men in their car near the intersection of Ridge Road and Grant Street.
While officers were talking to the men, the car drove off at a high rate of speed, Jones said.
"Officers attempted to follow the car on Grant Street, but lost sight of it at the I-80/94 overpass," Jones said. "When officers arrived at the overpass, they observed the car had hit a semi tractor trailer."
Images of the crash captured by Chicago television news helicopters showed the front third of the car wedged under the trailer at approximately the spot where the trailer connects with the cab of the truck.
The semi driver refused medical treatment at the scene. So far, no further information about the traffic stop or crash has been released.
Jones said the Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.