LANSING — Detectives say one woman died and a man was injured by gunfire Tuesday night after shots rang out near the intersection of 173rd Street and Torrence Avenue.
Officers received a call for shots fired at 6:07 p.m., according to Lansing police. When they arrived, they discovered two victims in the parking lot at 2500 Bernice Road.
The woman, found with a gunshot wound to her head, was pronounced dead about 6:45 p.m. at Franciscan Health in Hammond. The second victim, a man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
The Lake County coroner reported the yet-to-be-identified woman died of a gunshot wound, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.
The Lansing Police Department is working with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation.
Anyone with information asked to contact the Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.
Gunshots ring out
On Tuesday night, a black truck riddled with bullet holes sat in front of an automotive shop as police investigated.
Crime scene tape stretched from Just Tires, at 2500 173rd St., to the plaza parking lot across the roadway that houses a vacant building and an LA Fitness.
The business-filled area in Lansing was interrupted by gunshots and later yards of yellow crime tape and flashing lights of squad cars on Tuesday night.
A little after 6 p.m. Zelda McDonald, of Lansing, had just parked and was about to head into LA Fitness when she heard what she described as 10 to 20 gunshots ringing out.
“I stepped my foot out and at first I thought it was a firecracker when the first shot happened,” McDonald said. “The only thing I could think of was to fall back in my car.”
McDonald said she heard several more shots ring out before she heard a vehicle speed away.
“I went into shock,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t believe what was happening. You see this kind of thing on TV but not in real life.”
McDonald waited and then ran as fast as she could into the LA Fitness building for safety.
Kevin Harmon, of Chicago, dropped off his vehicle at Just Tires about 2:30 p.m., went to see a movie with his family and then came back only to find to a crime scene.
Harmon was told he would need to wait for police to process the crime scene before he could remove his vehicle. He said the plaza is normally a quiet, safe place.
“That’s why I bring my car here to get services, it’s out in the middle of nowhere,” Harmon said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.