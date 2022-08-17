Update: Dead man pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing boater

WHITING — A dead man found floating in Lake Michigan Tuesday was identified as a boater who had been missing for the last three weeks.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the man as 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain of Chicago.

Sain and Curtis Herron, also 36 and of Chicago, departed Robert A. Pastrick Marina aboard a 30-foot boat July 27, East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera previously said.

Marina staff told police Herron arrived July 26 with paperwork showing he was the new owner of a boat in storage, Rivera said.

Employees helped Herron launch the boat about 3 p.m. July 26, he said.

Surveillance video from the marina showed Herron tied the boat off at Pier D for a couple of hours and then moved it to a fuel dock, where he remained overnight, Rivera said. Surveillance cameras show the boat left the marina the next morning and headed north towards Illinois.

Sain and Herron called for a private tow later that morning at about 10:15 because the boat was having electrical issues, according to a news release from Rivera. However, after discussing pricing with the tow company, Sain and Herron declined their services. The tow company gave the boaters the number for the Lake County Sheriff Marine Unit, but they never called.

Sain and Herron's last known location was about a mile away from Cleveland Cliffs Steel.

A park visitor spotted Sain's body about 200 yards off shore around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

"Upon arrival, first responders located and recovered the body floating northeast of the park near the BP Water Purification Plant," Neel said.

"Assisting agencies were Lake County Marine Unit, Whiting Police Department, East Chicago Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office."

Herron remains missing.