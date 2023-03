WINFIELD — A woman who was found dead in her home Monday night died by homicide, according to a release from the Lake County coroner's office Tuesday.

The coroner's office was dispatched at 7:48 p.m. Monday to the 11000 block of Pike Place for a death investigation. The decedent was identified as Haley Losinski, 36, of Winfield. The coroner listed blunt force injury as Losinski's cause of death.

Town Marshal Dan Ball confirmed Tuesday morning that his department was called out Monday night to a death investigation. Ball said he asked for the assistance of the Lake County Crime Lab at the scene but was unable to release additional information related to the investigation.

Several squad cars and a Lake County coroner’s van were in the area about 9 p.m. Monday, with a side street of the Winfield Commons subdivision largely blocked off by police. The neighborhood is located just west of Randolph Street on 112th Avenue.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Monday that the Winfield police requested the assistance of the sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations unit earlier in the evening.

The Major Crimes Task Force is also assisting with the investigation, according to the coroner's office.

