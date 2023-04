HAMMOND — A woman died early Tuesday and a firefighter was injured in a blaze at a home in the 7200 block of Lindberg Avenue, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. at the single-story home, he said.

The woman was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as Jacqueline McEntire, 72, of Hammond. She was the only one in the structure at the time. A cause and manner of death is pending and an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

A firefighter fell through the floor in the home and was taken to hospital for burns to his legs, Smith said. The firefighter is reportedly doing well.

Hammond Firefighters Local 556 voiced appreciation on social media for all the texts and calls with concern for the injured firefighter.

"Currently the firefighter is being treated at Loyola Medical center and is in good condition," the group said. "We will update everyone as soon as we hear more."

The Indiana State Fire Marshal's office was on scene Tuesday and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said.

