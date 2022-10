UPDATE: Decedent whose remains were found in Griffith field has been dead for 6 months or longer, coroner says

Griffith police were on scene to investigate Saturday morning Detective Jim Sibley said two hunters found the remains around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

GRIFFITH — Human remains were found in a wooded area Saturday morning in Griffith, Detective Jim Sibley of the Griffith Police Department said Saturday.

According to Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick, the decedent has been dead for six months or longer.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was in the woods around 7 a.m. near Cline Avenue and River Road when he discovered what appeared to be bone protruding from a piece of clothing in a marsh area while searching for a downed duck. A 911 call was immediately made, and Indiana conservation officers as well as officers from the Griffith police and Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The Lake County coroner was on the scene and is in possession of the remains but hasn't yet made an identification, Sibley said.

The coroner said a forensic pathologist will examine the remains Monday.

The investigation is still active and has been passed along to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.