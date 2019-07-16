VALPARAISO — Just minutes before Brittany Ortell rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair, defense attorney Herbert Shaps told jurors the young woman was paralyzed a couple years earlier as a result of a self-inflicted accident.
Shaps told jurors to expect a "tremendous dispute" in the evidence during this week's trial of Ortell's former boyfriend Dalton Corning, 24, who is accused of causing Ortell's paralysis by picking her up and dropping her on her neck.
Shaps referred to 23-year-old Ortell as the aggressor during the July 1, 2017 incident at Corning's Hebron apartment, and said she fell as a result of her own actions.
"Dalton had no evil intent, no unlawful intent," he said.
Corning faces felony counts of domestic battery and aggravated battery.
The Times typically does not identify victims of violence, but was given permission to do so at the time of the incident by Ortell's mother.
Ortell, of Lowell, testified Tuesday she had gone to Corning's apartment on the day in question to make sure it was suitable for their then-3-year-old daughter to visit.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski said during opening arguments Tuesday afternoon that Corning "sniped" at Ortell, pushed her against a door and then picked her up and dropped her over his back.
Ortell tucked her chin, which caused her to land on her neck resulting in a burst fracture to her 5th vertebrae and significant ligament damage, Urbanski said. She was left paralyzed from her midsection down.
"From the moment this happened she's never walked," he said.
Shaps told jurors that Ortell weighed more than Corning on the day in question and said Ortell provoked the situation by showing up at the apartment with her then-boyfriend. He asked jurors whether it makes sense that his client lifted Ortell over his shoulders.
"It was an accident that caused the injury," he said.
The trial is underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
