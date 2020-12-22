 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Delivery driver discovers battered woman in Valpo; no threat to public, police say
UPDATE: Delivery driver discovers battered woman in Valpo; no threat to public, police say

Valpo battery investigation

Crime scene tape surrounds Valparaiso home in 400 block of Oak Street on Tuesday during an investigation into a possible battery case.

VALPARAISO — A delivery driver is credited with tipping police off to an injured woman found battered Tuesday morning, according to Valparaiso police.

The driver heard a woman screaming for help and police responded 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Oak Street, the department said.

Officers discovered the 36-year-old woman had been battered overnight and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

"The incident is believed to be isolated to the home in which it occurred and there is no known threat to public safety," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The white two-story home was surrounded by crime scene tape late Tuesday morning as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be sent by text message to TIP411 (847-411) by entering "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending. Police ask that the word "Oak" be included in the first line of the tip to identify the case

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

