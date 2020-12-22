UPDATE: Delivery driver discovers battered woman in Valpo; no threat to public, police say

VALPARAISO — A delivery driver is credited with tipping police off to an injured woman found battered Tuesday morning, according to Valparaiso police.

The driver heard a woman screaming for help and police responded 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Oak Street, the department said.

Officers discovered the 36-year-old woman had been battered overnight and suffered several injuries. She was taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

"The incident is believed to be isolated to the home in which it occurred and there is no known threat to public safety," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The white two-story home was surrounded by crime scene tape late Tuesday morning as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.