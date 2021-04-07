UPDATE: Dispute led to shooting of man who died at local hospital, police say

DYER — A man was pronounced dead late Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer after being shot in the head during a dispute that broke out when he and others had gathered to film a music video in Ford Heights, police said.

Frederick Edmond, 25, of East Hazel Crest, died from his injuries at the hospital after he was transported from the scene of the shooting, the Lake County coroner's office and Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's police found Edmond shot while responding about 8:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of 10th Place for a report of shots fired, police said.

Edmond was among a group of people filming when a dispute occurred and multiple shots were fired, police said.

Police say a .40 caliber handgun was recovered from Edmond and a rifle was recovered from a dumpster near the scene of the shooting.

There was a large police presence about 9 p.m. outside the hospital after a group of about 20 to 30 people arrived there, Dyer Police Chief David Hein told The Times.

About 30 to 35 squad cars and a Lake County sheriff's helicopter responded, Hein said.

Police said the situation was under control about 9:30 p.m. A coroner's van arrived to the hospital about 10 p.m., The Times reported.