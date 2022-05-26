UPDATE: Dolton officer-involved shooting began with armed man in gas station argument, police say

DOLTON — An officer-involved shooting in Dolton resulted in one person being transported to a hospital early Saturday, police said.

At 1:08 a.m. Thursday two Dolton officers were in the area of a BP gas station at 667 East Sibley Boulevard, Dolton Chief of Police Robert Collins said.

The officers saw two men in an argument by one of the gas pumps. When one of the officers saw a handgun with an extended magazine protruding from his waistband, he reported the situation to dispatchers.

The officer then ordered the 54-year-old man with the firearm to show his hands, but he refused and started to run away from the officer. The officer repeatedly ordered the man to show his hands as the man ran across Sibley Boulevard into the backyard of a residence at 680 East Sibley Boulevard.

As he entered the yard, the officers said the man appeared to be removing the gun from his waistband, and the officer fired his weapon, Collins said.

The man continued to run away and went inside the house through the back door. Police surrounded the residence and issued commands to the man using a sound amplifier, telling him to come out of the house.

A short time later, the man exited the house and surrendered and it was discovered he had a gunshot wound in his right side.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. He remains in good condition in medical care and under guard.

Officers searched the home, which the man resides at, and found his loaded handgun with the extended magazine behind the door, police said. It was discovered the gun had been reported as stolen.

Dolton Police Department immediately requested assistance from the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force and ISP Crime Scene Services for the investigation into the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave temporarily during the investigation.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. The man's identity has not been released pending official charges.

