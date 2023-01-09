UPDATE: Driver charged with OWI in fatal Porter County crash, records show

VALPARAISO — Police say a Michigan City man was intoxicated and had multiple drugs in his system when on the evening of March 25, 2022, he crossed the center line of U.S. 20 in Porter and struck an oncoming vehicle resulting in the death of the other driver.

Ronnie Borolov, 69, is charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing death and misdemeanor OWI endangering a person, OWI with controlled substance and OWI, newly filed court records show.

Police say Borolov was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer in the left eastbound lane on U.S. 20 near Ind. 49 when he crossed the double yellow center lines and crashed into a Toyota Corolla that was westbound in the left lane.

The Trailblazer continued across the westbound lanes and went airborne off the highway, police said.

The Toyota, driven by Sandra Rice-Hatch, 53, of Chicago, continued in a northwest direction and came to a stop on the side of the highway.

Porter police said at the time that Rice-Hatch was taken to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Borolov complained of pain at the scene but refused medical treatment, police said. A blood draw taken from Borolov reportedly revealed drugs in his system.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the impacted section of U.S. 20 was closed in both directions for more than three hours while police investigated the scene.

Police said at the time they did not believe drugs and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

Borolov appeared Monday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, and the judge agreed to release him from the county jail without bond.

Borolov will be on pretrial supervision and required to undergo drug testing every two weeks while his case proceeds, the judge said. Any failure to comply could land him back in jail.

The accused said he has hired an attorney, and a status hearing is set for Feb. 10.

