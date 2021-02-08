UPDATE: Driver found dead at Porter truck stop had reported not feeling well

PORTER — A driver, who had been complaining to his company about not feeling well, was found dead Sunday morning inside the sleeper portion of his truck parked at the Travel Centers of America, police said.

The deceased was identified as Reginald Morgan, 51, of Raleigh, North Carolina, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

The cause of death appears natural, though autopsy and toxicology are pending, officials said.

The trucking company had noticed through the use of a GPS that the vehicle in question had not moved from the Travel Centers at 1600 W. U.S. 20, police said. The driver had informed the company Saturday afternoon he was not feeling well and would be stopping for the night.

He then told the company he was feeling a little better but was going to sleep for the night, police said.

Police went to check on the driver at 8:38 a.m. Sunday and received no response when knocking on the cab of the truck. The driver also failed to respond to a page inside the truck stop.

Officers spotted the driver's leg after looking through a window into the bunk area of the truck. A window was broken to gain access, and the man's lifeless body was discovered.