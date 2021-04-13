UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal Chesterton crash

CHESTERTON — A 23-year-old Chicago man has been identified as the driver killed early Tuesday in a head-on collision with a semitrailer that essentially split the man's minivan in two and left a trail of debris along a quarter mile of U.S. 20, an official said.

Marcus McCoy was driving westbound on the highway in a minivan when he collided with the eastbound truck, the Porter County coroner's office said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 1400 North, which is just east of Ind. 49, Chesterton Spokesman Kevin Nevers said.

McCoy was the only occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

The driver of the truck, who has not yet been identified, was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries, according to Nevers.

The truck was hauling aluminum sulfate, a non-toxic powder used in the purification of drinking water, he said.

"Some quantity of the powder spilled in the accident and a hazmat crew with the Porter County Environmental Department was at this scene as well this morning removing it from the roadway," Nevers said.