 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash in Portage; witnesses sought by police
0 Comments
alert urgent

UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash in Portage; witnesses sought by police

  • Updated
  • 0
Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — A driver was killed late Monday night after rolling a vehicle along U.S. 20 in the area of Jensen Drive, police said.

Officials have identified the crash victim as Joe White III, 41, of Gary, the Portage Police Department said. White's family has been notified and toxicology and autopsy reports are pending.  

The single-vehicle crashed temporarily shut down the immediate area of the highway, Portage police said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Officers responding to the crash at 11:33 p.m. Monday found the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was deceased upon their arrival, police said.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday night investigating.

Preliminary reports show that White was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 when, for unknown reasons, he drifted to the left and crossed both westbound lanes. He then drove off the northern edge of the road and struck a snow mound that was next to a private drive.

After striking the snow mound, White's car went airborne and rolled over several times before it came to a rest, police said. 

Portage officers and firefighters were assisted by Burns Harbor Police Department, Porter County coroner's office and Precision Towing. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team at 219-762-3122.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this article.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts