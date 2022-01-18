UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash in Portage; witnesses sought by police

PORTAGE — A driver was killed late Monday night after rolling a vehicle along U.S. 20 in the area of Jensen Drive, police said.

Officials have identified the crash victim as Joe White III, 41, of Gary, the Portage Police Department said. White's family has been notified and toxicology and autopsy reports are pending.

The single-vehicle crashed temporarily shut down the immediate area of the highway, Portage police said.

Officers responding to the crash at 11:33 p.m. Monday found the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was deceased upon their arrival, police said.

The Portage Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday night investigating.

Preliminary reports show that White was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 when, for unknown reasons, he drifted to the left and crossed both westbound lanes. He then drove off the northern edge of the road and struck a snow mound that was next to a private drive.

After striking the snow mound, White's car went airborne and rolled over several times before it came to a rest, police said.