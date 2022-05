UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal South Shore crash

Gary — The motorist killed Thursday night after driving around a railroad crossing gate and being struck by a South Shore train has been identified as Terry Overman, 33, of Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Overman suffered blunt force trauma, and the manner of his death has been ruled an accident, the coroner's office reported.

Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell said his department was called at 7:05 p.m. Thursday to the crash scene at U.S. 12 and Utah Street in Gary.

Overman was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash, O’Donnell said.

The silver 2006 Honda Accord was barely visible except for the rear end, which was protruding out from under the train.

Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Police Chief Jessie Watts said there were passengers on board during the crash, but no one on the train was injured. The crash caused significant delays on the eastbound tracks. Passengers were bused to stations from the area.

Police, coroner’s staff and first responders remained on the scene into the night investigating and clearing the wreckage from the tracks.

Anna Ortiz Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.