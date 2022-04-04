 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Driver identified in Porter County school bus crash; no children involved, cops say

  • Updated
  • 0

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old South Haven man has been identified as the driver who died after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, officials say.

The deceased is John Francis Nunez, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, the office said. 

The crash at County Roads 450 North and 650 West left both vehicles in a field with heavy damage, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls confirmed.

A medical helicopter was called out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died, McFalls said.

Police were called to the site at 10:44 a.m., he said. An initial investigation found Nunez was driving a car eastbound on 450 North when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the bus that was southbound on 650 West.

"There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash," McFalls said.

People are also reading…

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was on the scene Monday investigating, he said.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area because the roads would be closed down for a few hours.

Come back to nwi.com for updates at they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy visits town where civilians died

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts