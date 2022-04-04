UPDATE: Driver identified in Porter County school bus crash; no children involved, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old South Haven man has been identified as the driver who died after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, officials say.

The deceased is John Francis Nunez, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, the office said.

The crash at County Roads 450 North and 650 West left both vehicles in a field with heavy damage, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls confirmed.

A medical helicopter was called out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died, McFalls said.

Police were called to the site at 10:44 a.m., he said. An initial investigation found Nunez was driving a car eastbound on 450 North when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the bus that was southbound on 650 West.

"There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash," McFalls said.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was on the scene Monday investigating, he said.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area because the roads would be closed down for a few hours.

