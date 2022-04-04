UPDATE: Driver identified in Porter County school bus crash; no children involved, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 68-year-old South Haven man has been identified as the driver who died after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, officials say.
The deceased is John Francis Nunez, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, the office said.
The crash at County Roads 450 North and 650 West left both vehicles in a field with heavy damage, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls confirmed.
A medical helicopter was called out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died, McFalls said.
Police were called to the site at 10:44 a.m., he said. An initial investigation found Nunez was driving a car eastbound on 450 North when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the bus that was southbound on 650 West.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.