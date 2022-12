UPDATE: Driver in fatal Porter County crash identified

CHESTERTON — The motorist who died after slamming into the rear of a semi Tuesday at Ind. 49 and Indian Boundary Road has been identified by the Porter County coroner's office as Davion Anderson, 24, of Detroit.

Chesterton police say Anderson, who was driving a Chevrolet passenger vehicle, was southbound on the state road when, around 11 a.m., he crashed into the rear of the truck stopped in traffic just north of Indiana Boundary.

"The driver of the Chevrolet was not ejected from the vehicle but was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The driver of the truck, a 50-year-old New York resident, escaped injury and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene. He was not cited.

"Indiana 49 was partially closed between I-94 and Indian Boundary Road until 3 p.m. while accident reconstructionists conducted their investigation," the CPD said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator, Cpl. Ryan Miller, 219-926-1136 or rmiller@chestertonin.org.

Chesterton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Porter County coroner’s office, Northwest Health-Porter EMS and Joe’s Towing Inc. assisted at the scene.

