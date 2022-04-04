UPDATE: Driver of car dead after crash with school bus; no children involved, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A male driver is dead after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, Porter County police say.

The crash at County Roads 450 North and 650 West left both vehicles in a field with heavy damage, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls confirmed.

A medical helicopter was called out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died, McFalls said. Officials did not immediately identify the deceased driver.

Police were called to the site at 10:44 a.m., he said. An initial investigation found the man was driving a car eastbound on 450 North when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the bus that was southbound on 650 West.

"There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash," McFalls said.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team was on the scene Monday investigating, he said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area because the roads will closed down for a few hours.

Come back to nwi.com for updates at they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.