UPDATE: Driver of car dead after crash with school bus; no children involved, cops say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A male driver is dead after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, Porter County police say.
The crash at County Roads 450 North and 650 West left both vehicles in a field with heavy damage, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Ben McFalls confirmed.
A medical helicopter was called out, and life-saving measures were attempted, but the driver died, McFalls said. Officials did not immediately identify the deceased driver.
Police were called to the site at 10:44 a.m., he said. An initial investigation found the man was driving a car eastbound on 450 North when he disregarded a stop sign and was struck by the bus that was southbound on 650 West.
