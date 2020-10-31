UPDATE: Driver shot in head in Gary, in critical condition, police say

A car was hit by gunfire and crashed near Fifth Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary on Saturday, according to eyewitness reports.
Gary Police shut down Fifth Avenue on Saturday to investigate a crash and a car hit by gunfire near Fifth and Rutledge Street.
A police officer takes photos of a car that an eyewitness said was hit by gunfire and crashed near Fifth Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary on Saturday.
GARY — A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the head while driving on Gary's west side, police said.
Gary police responded to a report of shots fired near Fifth Avenue and Rutledge Street at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers found a vehicle with an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was in critical condition, Westerfield said.
A female passenger in the car told police the pair had just left a gas station when someone in a black vehicle began shooting at them for unknown reasons, Westerfield said.
An eyewitness reported a white car at the scene had several bullet holes on the driver's side. A red car that had sustained apparent crash damage also was at the site.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Suttles at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.
