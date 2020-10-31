UPDATE: Driver shot in head in Gary, in critical condition, police say

GARY — A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the head while driving on Gary's west side, police said.

Gary police responded to a report of shots fired near Fifth Avenue and Rutledge Street at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found a vehicle with an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was in critical condition, Westerfield said.

A female passenger in the car told police the pair had just left a gas station when someone in a black vehicle began shooting at them for unknown reasons, Westerfield said.

An eyewitness reported a white car at the scene had several bullet holes on the driver's side. A red car that had sustained apparent crash damage also was at the site.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Suttles at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.