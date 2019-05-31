{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A black GMC Sierra collided with a South Shore Line train early Friday near the Portage/Ogden Dunes station causing delays.

A truck collided with a South Shore Commuter Line Train early Friday near the Portage/Ogden Dunes Station.

The driver of the truck — a 54-year-old Portage man — was trying to enter the station's parking lot through the exit only route about 7 a.m. while the crossing gates were down, Capt. James Maynard said.

Maynard said Portage police plan to cite the man for disregarding the train signal and driving left of center, among other possible citations. At this time, he won't face any criminal charges.

Nicole Barker, a spokesperson with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, said the man was not seriously injured. There were no other passengers in the truck.





The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, NICTD Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said.

Portage City Councilman Collin Czilli said he saw the collision. He said the truck turned right in front of the train as it was coming into the station at about 30 to 40 mph. It plowed into the train, causing the vehicle to stop on the other track.

"I don't know how the driver didn't see the train coming. ... The train was blowing its horn," Czilli said. "I've never seen this happen before."

Czilli said he immediately called 911, with fire and police officials arriving at the scene in minutes.

Service had resumed by 8:25 a.m., according to a South Shore Line Twitter post. Train 112, which was involved in the accident, was running approximately 75 minutes behind schedule. Train 214 departed from the Portage/Ogden Dunes station and was making all stops from Gary to Chicago. Train 114, which was running about an hour behind schedule, was running behind train 214.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.