UPDATE: Drunken driver nabbed on Portage pedestrian trail, police say

PORTAGE — A report of a reckless driver on the local Prairie Duneland Trail resulted in the arrest of a 54-year-old woman on drunken driving charges, police said.

Portage police said they were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found an eastbound 2008 Chevy sedan on the pedestrian trail in the area of Airport Road and Elizabeth Lane.

"The driver was attempting to back up on the trail and was going from the northside of the trail to the southside each time leaving the paved portion of the trail," according to the incident report.

The driver, later identified as Maria Garcia, of Rockford, Illinois, was moving around and had to be told to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police said Garcia smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes. Police also saw her and a male passenger attempting to hide a beer can.

Garcia reportedly told police she was lost and staggered out of the vehicle after requiring help opening the door, police said. An officer reported finding several empty and partially fully beer cans in the vehicle.