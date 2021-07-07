 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Drunken driver nabbed on Portage pedestrian trail, police say
UPDATE: Drunken driver nabbed on Portage pedestrian trail, police say

PORTAGE — A report of a reckless driver on the local Prairie Duneland Trail resulted in the arrest of a 54-year-old woman on drunken driving charges, police said.

Portage police said they were dispatched at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and found an eastbound 2008 Chevy sedan on the pedestrian trail in the area of Airport Road and Elizabeth Lane.

"The driver was attempting to back up on the trail and was going from the northside of the trail to the southside each time leaving the paved portion of the trail," according to the incident report.

The driver, later identified as Maria Garcia, of Rockford, Illinois, was moving around and had to be told to stop the vehicle, police said.

Police said Garcia smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes. Police also saw her and a male passenger attempting to hide a beer can.

Garcia reportedly told police she was lost and staggered out of the vehicle after requiring help opening the door, police said. An officer reported finding several empty and partially fully beer cans in the vehicle.

After failing a series of sobriety tests and refusing to take a chemical test, Garcia was placed under arrest and taken to the Porter County jail on charges of operating while intoxicated endangering others and operating while intoxicated, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

