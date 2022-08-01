 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Dyer resident dead, another critical after being pulled from lake, official says

  • Updated
  • 0
Robinson Lake

One Dyer resident is dead and another is in critical condition after being pulled Sunday night from Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock.

 Provided

HOBART — One Dyer resident is dead and another is in critical condition after being pulled Sunday night from Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock.

The deceased is being identified at this time only as a 19-year-old resident.

The person was declared dead at the scene, Brock said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County coroner's office was not immediately available Monday morning for comment. 

A 54-year-old Dyer woman was in critical condition Monday morning, Brock said.

Hobart police were called out around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to 5300 Liverpool Road for a possible drowning at the lake, Chief Garrett Ciszewski said Monday morning.

"Upon arrival, officers learned there were possibly two drowning victims," he said.

People are also reading…

Officer Garrett White, with the help of others, removed a female from the water and he began CPR, Ciszewski said.

Officers Andrew Cafiero and Ryan Zuklin continued CPR until Hobart firefighters arrived to take over.

"Officers continued to search the water for second, male victim until divers arrived from Hobart Fire Department and Lake County Dive team entered the waters," he said.

"Heroic efforts on the part of bystanders, Hobart Firefighters & Hobart Police saved the life of one person that went under the water at Robinson Lake tonight," the Hobart Fire Department posted on social media. "Unfortunately, one other person has passed."

"Personal flotation devices are necessary pieces of equipment when on any body of water," the department said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timelapse shows Milky Way hovering over distant thunderstorm in Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts