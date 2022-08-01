UPDATE: Dyer resident dead, another critical after being pulled from lake, official says

HOBART — One Dyer resident is dead and another is in critical condition after being pulled Sunday night from Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Brock.

The deceased is being identified at this time only as a 19-year-old resident.

The person was declared dead at the scene, Brock said.

A spokesperson for the Lake County coroner's office was not immediately available Monday morning for comment.

A 54-year-old Dyer woman was in critical condition Monday morning, Brock said.

Hobart police were called out around 8:10 p.m. Sunday to 5300 Liverpool Road for a possible drowning at the lake, Chief Garrett Ciszewski said Monday morning.

"Upon arrival, officers learned there were possibly two drowning victims," he said.

Officer Garrett White, with the help of others, removed a female from the water and he began CPR, Ciszewski said.

Officers Andrew Cafiero and Ryan Zuklin continued CPR until Hobart firefighters arrived to take over.

"Officers continued to search the water for second, male victim until divers arrived from Hobart Fire Department and Lake County Dive team entered the waters," he said.

"Heroic efforts on the part of bystanders, Hobart Firefighters & Hobart Police saved the life of one person that went under the water at Robinson Lake tonight," the Hobart Fire Department posted on social media. "Unfortunately, one other person has passed."

"Personal flotation devices are necessary pieces of equipment when on any body of water," the department said.

