LAKE STATION — A 34-year-old East Chicago man whose body was found Sunday afternoon on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake died of stab wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner.
Erik Lozano's death was ruled a homicide.
According to the Lake Station Police Department, officers were called out to the site at 11:50 a.m. by a resident, who saw the body near a log in the lake. The body was recovered from shallow water.
The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist Lake Station police in the death investigation.
