{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE STATION — A 34-year-old East Chicago man whose body was found Sunday afternoon on the northwest side of Grand Boulevard Lake died of stab wounds, according to the Lake County Coroner.

Erik Lozano's death was ruled a homicide.

According to the Lake Station Police Department, officers were called out to the site at 11:50 a.m. by a resident, who saw the body near a log in the lake. The body was recovered from shallow water.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist Lake Station police in the death investigation.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+85 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.