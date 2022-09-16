UPDATE: Eastbound I-80 remains fouled by Friday morning crash

HAMMOND — One of two crashes Friday morning along a local stretch of Interstate 80 remains and is expected to continue tying up eastbound traffic until late morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash between Columbia Avenue and Ind. 912 has shut down the two left eastbound lanes of the highway, the state says.

A second crash between Ind. 912 and Kennedy Avenue, which had been blocking the left westbound lane, has reportedly been cleared.

