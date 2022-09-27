 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Eastbound I-80 reopened following early Tuesday crash

Eastbound Interstate 80 remains closed between Grant Street and Harrison Street as a result of a Tuesday morning crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

GARY — Eastbound Interstate 80 has been reopened following an early morning crash in the area between Grant Street and Harrison Street, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Photos from the scene had showed crews working to remove semi-trucks from the busy highway.

All eastbound lanes had been blocked, the state had said

