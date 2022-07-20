UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-80/94 clear

LAKE STATION — A crash that had temporarily closed the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 80/94 in the area of Clay Street Monday morning has been cleared, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.
The lanes were expected to be blocked for an hour or more, INDOT said.
