UPDATE: Eastbound lanes of I-80/94 clear

I-94 crash

A crash closed the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 80/94 in the area of Clay Street Monday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

LAKE STATION — A crash that had temporarily closed the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 80/94 in the area of Clay Street Monday morning has been cleared, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The lanes were expected to be blocked for an hour or more, INDOT said.

