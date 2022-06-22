UPDATE: Electrical appliance malfunction causes fire that rips through Porter County garage, department says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters arrived Tuesday night to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a garage in the 600 block of Meridian Road, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department reports.
Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by an active electrical appliance malfunction in the workshop area that ignited fuel sources, causing the fire to spread rapidly.
Firefighters said they were required to establish their own water supply during the 9:45 p.m. call as there were no hydrants nearby. Approximately 20,000 gallons were used.
The fire was extinguished successfully and Liberty Fire used foam to suppress remaining hot spots and potential re-ignition points to prevent any fire from occurring later on.
The local department was assisted by firefighters from Washington Township and South Haven.
Gallery: South Shore Line Double Track groundbreaking
South Shore Double Track Project
RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller expects the Region will see upwards of $2 billion in private investment and thousands of new jobs and residents.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb addresses a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb prepares to hammer in a spike at a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said of the Double Track groundbreaking, “This is truly a Hoosier moment in history like few others.”
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb addresses a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., addresses a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb chat before the start of a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb takes questions following a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb addresses a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
NICTD President Mike Noland, left, takes a photo of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Executive Director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation Bill Hanna.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
Mike Smith speaks at a celebration of the start of the South Shore Double Track Project on Monday in Michigan City.
John J. Watkins, The Times
South Shore Double Track Project
U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said credit for the project also belongs to those elected officials who came before and led the way.
John J. Watkins The Times
