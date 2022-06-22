UPDATE: Electrical appliance malfunction causes fire that rips through Porter County garage, department says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters arrived Tuesday night to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a garage in the 600 block of Meridian Road, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department reports.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by an active electrical appliance malfunction in the workshop area that ignited fuel sources, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Firefighters said they were required to establish their own water supply during the 9:45 p.m. call as there were no hydrants nearby. Approximately 20,000 gallons were used.

The fire was extinguished successfully and Liberty Fire used foam to suppress remaining hot spots and potential re-ignition points to prevent any fire from occurring later on.

The local department was assisted by firefighters from Washington Township and South Haven.

