UPDATE: Elementary student injured after bus struck by truck blowing light on Ind. 49, driver cited, Valpo police say

VALPARAISO — An elementary school student was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released to his parents after the school bus he was on was struck Monday morning by a northbound semitrailer on Ind. 49 that disregarded a red light at County Road 500 North, according to Valparaiso police.

The East Porter County School Corp. bus was traveling west across the highway when the crash occurred at 500 North or Burlington Beach Road, police said.

"Extremely blessed," school Superintendent Aaron Case said after returning from the crash site. "I'm just very happy everyone's OK."

The bus was carrying 16 students at the time of the 7:15-7:30 a.m. crash and was on its usual route to school, he said.

"There was a lone injury stemming from the crash and the student was treated at the scene," Valparaiso Police Department Capt. Joe Hall said.

The bus serves the elementary, junior and senior high schools, Case said. Most of the students were placed on another bus and continued on to school, with a few being picked up a the scene by their parents.

The driver was unharmed and Case said he had not yet seen the police report for more details about fault.