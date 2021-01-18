 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Elementary student injured after bus struck by truck blowing light on Ind. 49, Valpo police say
VALPARAISO — An elementary school student was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released to his parents after the school bus he was on was struck Monday morning by a northbound semitruck on Ind. 49 that disregarded a red light at County Road 500 North, according to Valparaiso police.

The East Porter County School Corp. bus was traveling west across the highway when the crash occurred at 500 North or Burlington Beach Road, police said.

"Extremely blessed," school Superintendent Aaron Case said after returning from the crash site. "I'm just very happy everyone's OK."

The bus was carrying 16 students at the time of the 7:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. crash and was on its usual route to school, he said.

The bus serves the elementary, junior and senior high schools, Case said. Most of the students were placed on another bus and continued on to school, with a few being picked up a the scene by their parents.

The driver was unharmed and Case said he had not yet seen the police report for more details about fault.

Police still were at the scene about 8:30 a.m., and the intersection remains partly closed while the vehicles are removed and debris is removed from the road, police said.

"The semitruck has also lost part of the trailer load, consisting of metal piping, that will need to be recovered," according to police.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area or travel through the site with caution.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

