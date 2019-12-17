VALPARAISO — The Porter County Board of Commissioners has declared an emergency and issued travel restrictions in Beverly Shores as a result of the worsening erosion problem occurring along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
The declaration, which was approved 3-0, limits the driving speed to 15 mph along Lakefront Drive in Beverly Shores and prohibits all commercial and other heavy loads from the roadway without permission from the lakefront town's police department.
"Previously established parking restrictions requiring permits along Lakefront Drive in Beverly Shores as well as along resident driveways will remain in effect," according to the declaration.
The Beverly Shores Town Council is expected to take up its own emergency declaration Tuesday night, followed by other lakefront communities, according to state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.
Porter County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South, said, "Our goal is to work with other government agencies and help our communities access available federal funding so they can protect their infrastructure. The threat is acute in many areas."
Tallian said, "The substantial erosion of the shoreline this season is threatening private homes and public infrastructure."
"With this crisis looming along Lake Michigan, I hope the governor will seize the opportunity to declare a state of emergency for the area and allow local communities to access federal money that is available through FEMA," she said.
The emergency declaration comes less than a week after the Indiana Dunes National Park temporarily closed down the western portion of the parking area and all beach access at the Lake View area in Beverly Shores.
"The closure is due to dangerous conditions resulting from recent erosion to the beach at that location," according to a statement released by park officials.
The closure is to remain in effect through May 1 or until further notice.
"Lake Michigan's water level remains well above the long-term average," the statement continued. "The higher lake level, in combination with recent storm waves, has resulted in continued erosion and narrower beaches along Lake Michigan. The National Park Service will continue to monitor the conditions along the entire 15 miles of park shoreline."
The announcement comes in the wake of last month's discovery that rising Lake Michigan waters had broken through a sand dune immediately west of the pavilion at the Lakefront Park and Riverwalk in Portage.
While a dramatic video of the breach shows the 3,500-square-foot lakefront pavilion surrounded on three sides by water, Indiana Dunes National Park Superintendent Paul Labovitz said at the time the pavilion is not yet in danger and remains open and safe for use.
Portage Mayor John Cannon has called on state lawmakers, who studied the erosion problem this past summer, to free up the $1 million needed to start a dredging and sand replenishment program as a short-term response to the beach erosion problem.
The effort is needed to buy time while efforts continue to secure funding for the local share of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of long-term solutions for eroded Lake Michigan beaches, he said.