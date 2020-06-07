UPDATE: Erratic driver spat on paramedic after flipping van on I-65, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The driver of a van that crashed on Interstate 65 between Crown Point and Lowell just after noon Sunday spat on the paramedic that was treating him after the crash, police said.

Police responded to the crash that occurred after several people called 911 to report erratic driving.

Several people called to complain about an apparently impaired driver weaving in and out of a lane on I-65, Indiana State Police Cpl. Melinda Garcia said.

"They were unable to maintain their lane, according to several callers," she said. "As troopers headed to intercept it, it did crash into the median."

The white 2005 Ford van then left the road, crashed into a guardrail and overturned. It ended up upright and blocking the left two lanes by the 245-mile marker.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Oak Park resident Anthony Maldonado, suffered serious injuries, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

While being treated at the scene, Maldonado became combative with the paramedics and spat on one of them, Fifield said.