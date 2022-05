UPDATE: Escaped Region inmate shootout with officers ends in injury, capture, police say

KENTLAND — A Gary man escaped in Newton County, hid in an apartment and fired shots at officers before he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Around noon, the Newton County Sheriff's Office urged residents in Kentland to lock their doors due to an escaped man from prisoner transport and to call 911 if they know of his whereabouts.

The escaped man was identified as Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, Indiana State Police said. According to online court records, Lopez faces charges of child molesting and rape compelled by force or imminent threat, both felonies, in Newton Superior Court.

The incident happened as Newton County Jail deputies were transporting Lopez from Iroquois County Jail in Illinois to Newton County Jail due to his being extradited on an active Newton County warrant.

When he arrived at Newton County Jail shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lopez escaped from a transport vehicle, causing police to respond to the area and set up a search perimeter.

Indiana State Police troopers found Lopez just after 1 p.m. at 707 E. Lincoln Street in Kentland.

Police evacuated the apartment building and set up a perimeter around it. It was then determined that Lopez had obtained a firearm at some point following his escape, and he went inside an apartment to hide.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Squad worked to negotiate with Lopez; however Lopez fired multiple shots at officers from inside the apartment, police said.

A member of the tactical squad returned fire, and Lopez was struck by gunfire, Indiana State Police said. Lopez then surrendered to officers, who immediately rendered medical aid, and a helicopter was called to airlift him to a South Bend area hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Indiana State Police Lowell Post detectives are conducting an active investigation into the officer-involved shooting and the escape of Lopez.

ISP officials stated that once the investigation is complete, information will be given to the Newton County prosecutor for potential criminal charges. The identity of the officer involved has not been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.