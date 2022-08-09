UPDATE: Evacuation lifted in wake of haze and odor at Valpo High School

VALPARAISO — Employees at Valparaiso High School were given the green light to return to work early Thursday afternoon shortly after being evacuated in the wake of a report of smoke in the building at 2727 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte said.

Firefighters found a light haze and odor in the building that is believed to be mechanical related, he said.

The department cleared the building and is leaving it to school officials to monitor the situation.

The evacuation came as school officials prepare for students to return to classrooms Wednesday.