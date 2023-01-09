UPDATE: False bomb threat triggered lockdown, early release at Valpo High School, cops say

VALPARAISO — Police say a bomb threat, which proved to be false, led to a lockdown and early release of students Monday morning at Valparaiso High School.
Valparaiso police said they received word of the threat shortly after 8:30 a.m.
"The threat indicated an explosive device had been placed in a specific location within the school," the department said.
The building at 2727 N. Campbell St. was placed on lockdown, which means all students are kept in classrooms and the perimeter of the school is secured, according to police.
"Students are safe and under no immediate threat," the department had said.
Members of the Valparaiso Police Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso Community Schools reportedly worked together to ensure safety and investigate the threat.
"The investigation determined the threat was not credible and building occupants were not in any danger," police said.
"The VPD continues to investigate the incident, working in coordination with the Valparaiso Community schools to identify those responsible," according to police.
School buses lined up around the building by mid-morning, and there was a heavy police and fire department presence.
Students poured out of the building shortly after 10:30 a.m., boarding school buses, loading into awaiting cars and heading off on foot. Departing students said they were given no details.
Valparaiso Schools Superintendent Jim McCall was not immediately available for comment.
