 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: False bomb threat triggered lockdown, early release at Valpo High School, cops say

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Police say a bomb threat, which proved to be false, led to a lockdown and early release of students Monday morning at Valparaiso High School.

Valparaiso police said they received word of the threat shortly after 8:30 a.m.

"The threat indicated an explosive device had been placed in a specific location within the school," the department said.

The building at 2727 N. Campbell St. was placed on lockdown, which means all students are kept in classrooms and the perimeter of the school is secured, according to police.

Valparaiso High School lockdown

Valparaiso High School lockdown

Police say a bomb threat, which proved to be false, led to a lockdown and early release of students Monday morning at Valparaiso High School.

"Students are safe and under no immediate threat," the department had said.

Members of the Valparaiso Police Department, Porter County Sheriff’s Department, Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso Community Schools reportedly worked together to ensure safety and investigate the threat.

People are also reading…

"The investigation determined the threat was not credible and building occupants were not in any danger," police said.

"The VPD continues to investigate the incident, working in coordination with the Valparaiso Community schools to identify those responsible," according to police.

School buses lined up around the building by mid-morning, and there was a heavy police and fire department presence.

Students poured out of the building shortly after 10:30 a.m., boarding school buses, loading into awaiting cars and heading off on foot. Departing students said they were given no details.

Valparaiso Schools Superintendent Jim McCall was not immediately available for comment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt outside prison in Iran as two protestors set to be executed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts