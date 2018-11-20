A sense of grief hung over Northwest Indiana Tuesday after a shooting a day earlier at Chicago's Mercy Hospital left three people and a gunman dead.
First-year pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 24, a former St. John resident who attended Purdue University, and emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal, 38, a Portage native who lived in LaPorte, were among those killed.
Chicago police Officer Samuel Jimenez, 28, and the gunman, Juan Lopez, 32, also died. Chicago police said the shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between O'Neal and Lopez, her former fiance. It's not clear yet whether Lopez killed himself or was fatally shot by officers, police said.
'She loved helping others'
The world lost a shining star when Less died, said her father, Brian Less.
As a teenager, Dayna suffered from debilitating headaches.
She went from doctor after doctor, but found no relief until her mother learned of a surgeon at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., who was treating patients with pressure on sensory nerves in the head.
After two surgeries, Dayna was able to live a pain-free, normal life.
"I have a picture of when she traded two black eyes for a smile," her father, Brian Less, said, referring to the immediate relief she felt even as she recovered from surgery.
Dayna spent more than a year on the couch, unable to attend Lake Central High School because of extremely painful headaches. After her recovery, she never looked back.
"She was a person who gave of herself every time she could," he said. "She gave and gave and gave."
She started a blog, mydaughtersheadache.com, and helped hundreds of children with a similar affliction find hope and help, her father said.
"She gave them hope. She gave them help," he said. "She was a friend to them."
When Dayna was in junior high, Brian Less would look at her instant messages, he said. She never knew he was spying on her.
"Her messages were all trying to help other kids that were having junior-high problems," he said.
She would offer support and words of encouragement. She let others know she was there for them.
"That's who she always was," he said.
Brian Less said he wants his daughter to remembered not as a victim, but as a woman "who overcame adversity and dared to succeed in a tragic world."
She graduated from Purdue University's College of Pharmacy and began her residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in July.
She loved Mercy Hospital, her father said. She was planning on signing on for a second year of residency there.
"She loved helping others. She was good at her job because it helped others," Brian Less said. "She was forged in her own adversity, which made her the strongest person I will ever know."
She went to Kenya as part of her pharmaceutical studies with Purdue University. When she arrived, the Kenyan doctors went on strike and Dayna and others were called on to provide care.
"She called me and said, 'Sometimes I don't know what I'm doing,'" Brian Less said. "I said, 'You do the best you can.'"
She continued on, sending updates when her team was able to help people. She always focused on the positive, her father said.
"She had a life. She lived her life," her father said. "She made the most of every moment of it."
Dayna's mother, Teena Less, is a seamstress and had been sewing their daughter's wedding dress. Teena Less had just decided on a beading pattern and set to work on it.
On Tuesday morning, she brought her daughter's dress upstairs, he said.
"She's devastated," Brian Less said of his wife.
Dayna began dating her high school sweetheart, Adam Keric, when she was 15 years old, before she began suffering from headaches. They planned to marry June 1.
"Adam's heart is broken," Brian Less said. "What else can you say?"
Keric was the only man Dayna ever dated, and she still grew giddy every time he called, her father said.
Brian Less said he was driving home Monday when his wife called and said there had been a shooting at Mercy Hospital.
The Lesses and Keric were unable to reach Dayna, so Keric pinged her phone and learned it was at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Keric went straight to Northwestern. Her parents reached out to Chicago police, who called back and confirmed their worst fears: Dayna had been shot.
Brian Less said Americans need to find a way to prevent more mass shootings.
"It's horrible. I think we can do more. I don't know what that is," Less said.
"Hug your kids. Hug your kids everyday," he said. "Do something everyday to make the world a better place. And when you see someone that's losing their mind, help them."
She always prayed, 'God, I want to heal your people'
Tamara O'Neal, of LaPorte, grew up in Portage and was so dedicated to her church she never worked Sundays, Mercy Hospital staff said.
O'Neal served as the choir director for Christian Fellowship Worship Center in LaPorte for five years where her older brother, T. LaShawn O'Neal, is a pastor.
The last memory LaShawn O'Neal and his wife, Jennifer O'Neal, had of Tamara was of a vivacious choir director.
“This past Sunday, she told us she had two more songs for us to learn,” Jennifer O'Neal said.
Then suddenly on Monday, she was gone.
“Yesterday and this morning was the hardest for us,” Jennifer O'Neal said. “We are trying to continue to focus on the good things, the good memories. We're getting by, it's not easy. It's just been devastating.”
Tamara was a physician with the Emergency Physicians Medical Group and was contracted to work as an emergency room physician at Franciscan Health Michigan City for almost a year.
Tamara completed the emergency medicine residency training program at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2016, Mercy Hospital said.
“Dr. O’Neal was well-liked by everyone on our medical and nursing staffs while she was here,” Dean Mazzoni, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City, said. “She was very kind and Christian-focused in her approach as an ER doctor. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. It’s tremendously painful to lose a promising young physician in such a tragic way.”
LaShawn O'Neal said his little sister always had a heart for helping people, which led her to becoming a doctor.
“I'll never forget when I went to her apartment and she said, 'I want to go to med school,'” he said. “She was so determined to become a doctor, and by the grace of God she did it. She loved her work, she loved working with her patients.”
Jennifer O'Neal cherished the 13 years she was Tamara's sister-in-law.
“She always prayed, 'God, I want to heal your people,” Jennifer O'Neal said. “Anytime she'd go through hard times, she'd pray, 'God, please let me heal your people.'”
Whether sharing her testimonies of faith with others, setting up choir practices on her days off or taking photos for the church, Tamara always gave her time freely, Jennifer O'Neal said.
“My sister was a wonderful person,” LaShawn O'Neal said. “Lovely to be around, always the life of the gathering. She was definitely a God-fearing woman. She loved God first and foremost. She dedicated her life to serving and ministry. Anything anyone needed, she was always willing to do it.”
Jennifer O'Neal said Tamara was also a proud aunt to her two nieces and two nephews, ages eight to 19 years old.
“She loved her nieces and nephews, she would take them everywhere,” Jennifer O'Neal said.
Tamara was also close to her aunt, Delores Davis.
"She's one of the sweetest nieces that I have," Davis told NBC5 Chicago.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching,the family said the loss of Tamara will be felt deeply.
“With the holidays coming up she always had certain dishes, like her crab Rangoon. She'd bring brownies and make her cookie cakes,” Jennifer O'Neal said. “She's the first one to say, 'Which movie are we going to watch?' when it came to Christmas movies. She'd always bring out the games. We're really going to miss that part of her.”
The last couple of days have been a whirlwind of grief for the family, however their faith has been a candle through the darkness.
“She loved the lord,” LaShawn O'Neal said. “If there's any peace in this, we know her life was given to the lord.”
Monday's tragedy
Jimenez joined the Chicago Police Department in February 2017 and had recently completed his probationary period. He did not typically work in the hospital area, but responded when he heard shots had been fired, police said.
He was married and the father of three children.
Lopez and O'Neal argued in the parking lot of the hospital on Chicago's South Side. When a friend of O'Neal tried to intervene, Lopez "lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun," police said.
The friend ran into the hospital to call for help, and gunfire began seconds later.
After O'Neal fell to the ground, the gunman "stood over her and shot her three more times," a witness named James Gray told reporters.
When officers arrived, Lopez fired at their squad car then ran inside the hospital. The police gave chase.
Jennifer O'Neal said one misconception is that Tamara's past relationship with Lopez was previously abusive.
“That wasn't the situation,” Tamara's sister-in-law said. “He was never abusive before. They were engaged to be married and then she called it off. I think he couldn't deal with that.”
Inside the medical center, the gunman exchanged fire with officers and "shot a poor woman who just came off the elevator" before he was killed. Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson said that woman was Less.
"We just don't know how much damage he was prepared to do," Johnson said, adding that Less "had nothing to do with nothing."
Mercy has a rich history as Chicago's first chartered hospital. It began in 1852, when the Sisters of Mercy religious group converted a rooming house. During the Civil War, the hospital treated both Union soldiers and Confederate prisoners of war, according to its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.