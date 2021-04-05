UPDATE: Fire destroys garage, damages house in Porter County

UNION TOWNSHIP — A garage was destroyed in a fire at a single-family home Monday afternoon in the Salt Creek Commons, according to Union Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Werno.
The fire also destroyed the roof of the house in the area of County Road 550 North, he said.
"We've had a massive rash of fires," Werno said, citing about a dozen structure fires in the area over the last three weeks.
This number of structure fires is unprecedented, he said.
No injuries were reported from Monday's fire. Werno said a neighboring house suffered heat damage. He said an investigation into the fire was continuing.
Union firefighters were on scene Tuesday afternoon as a house in the 400 block of Scarborough Road in the Shorewood Forest subdivision was destroyed by a fire. Houses on both the west and east sides sustained heavy heat damage and three families were displaced as a result, firefighters said at the time.
A second call came out a short time after firefighters arrived about a brush fire downwind and across Lake Louise on Surrey Hill Lane that had ignited a house.
"It was later learned that hot embers had traveled across the lake due to the high winds and ignited the field. The field then carried over to the house," Union Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Carter Werno had said.
The cause of the fires, which the fire department battled for several hours with the assistance of 10 other local agencies, remains under investigation. Two pets were killed.
The department had been out on the morning of March 25 helping battle a fire that had fully engulfed a two-story farmhouse in the 600 block of County Road North 350 West near Valparaiso.
The farmhouse was not occupied and there were no injuries, firefighters had said.
A week prior, two neighboring homes were damaged in a fire on Valparaiso's west side.
Officials say the fire started in one home before spreading to the neighboring one. The first home to catch fire was totaled in the blaze, while the second was severely damaged.