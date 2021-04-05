UPDATE: Fire destroys garage, damages house in Porter County

"It was later learned that hot embers had traveled across the lake due to the high winds and ignited the field. The field then carried over to the house," Union Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Carter Werno had said.

The cause of the fires, which the fire department battled for several hours with the assistance of 10 other local agencies, remains under investigation. Two pets were killed.

The department had been out on the morning of March 25 helping battle a fire that had fully engulfed a two-story farmhouse in the 600 block of County Road North 350 West near Valparaiso.

The farmhouse was not occupied and there were no injuries, firefighters had said.

A week prior, two neighboring homes were damaged in a fire on Valparaiso's west side.