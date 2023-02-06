CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — Fire swept through a commercial warehouse Monday in suburban Chicago, producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles.

The morning fire at Morgan Li, a maker of fixtures and furniture in Chicago Heights, was extinguished around noon, city spokesman David Ormsby said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.

"While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for," Morgan Li said on Facebook.

"We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community," the company said.

Morgan Li announced a year ago that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.

"The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations," the company said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije visits Northwest Indiana for the first time at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church following major newsworthy visits to Chicago, New York and Milwaukee. Gary Science Olympiad 2023 Gary Science Olympiad 20223 Gary Science Olympiad 2023 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 Last day to file for the spring primary Last day to file for the spring primary 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_7 020423-spt-gbk-lc_5 020423-spt-gbk-lc_4 Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Hammond Black History Month observation Andrean sectional Kouts Girls Sectional Class 1A Game 1 020123-spt-gbk-low_5 020123-spt-gbk-low_4 020123-spt-gbk-low_2 020123-spt-gbk-low_9 Hammond storage facility fire Computer coaching Gallery HTML code